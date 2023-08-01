A year after locals said farewell to Solvang's long-running Wheels ‘N’ Windmills car show, Viking Charities has announced a new chapter in classic car tradition, the Vikings Classic car show.

Wheels ‘N’ Windmills committee members Dan Hoagland and Ed Grand decided after a successful 16-year run to make the 2022 car show their last, in order to spend more time with family, and work on personal projects.

Richard Kline, Solvang Viking past chief and current member, said in an effort to pick up where their predecessors left off and continue the important tradition for car show enthusiasts, the local community and the economy, the 212-member Vikings of Solvang are launching the Vikings Classic car show in October.

Roger Lane stands next to his 1973 Dodge Dart Sport 340, one of the last muscle cars produced before power-robbing smog control regulations kicked in. 

