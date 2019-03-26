Donors at a blood drive Wednesday hosted by the Vikings of Solvang will receive a $25 voucher for dinner at a participating local restaurant, an organization spokesman said.
The blood drive will take place from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.
“The Vikings rely on the generous people in the Santa Ynez Valley for a successful blood drive,” said Dave Bemis, this year’s Viking chief. “Our goal is to collect at least 100 pints of blood, and the free dinner is our way to thank you for your support — and for your donation of blood for those who need it.”
Walk-in donors are welcome, but United Blood Services asks that donors make an appointment in advance, if possible, at www.blood4life.org or by calling 805-543-4290.
Donors must be 18 or older, should eat and drink plenty of water before arriving, and should bring photo identification.
For more information, call Max Hanberg, Vikings blood drive chairman, at 805-688-6012.
The Vikings of Solvang is a nonprofit organization that provides help for the medically related needs of qualified people and organizations in Santa Barbara County.
For more information, visit www.vikingcharitiesinc.com.