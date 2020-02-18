Vikings March 4 blood drive donors to get free dinner vouchers, online gift cards

Donors at a blood drive Wednesday, March 4, hosted by the Vikings of Solvang will receive a $25 voucher for dinner at participating local restaurants as well as a $10 gift card redeemable online, a spokesman for the service organization said.

Walk-ins are welcome during the event from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, but donors can save themselves time by making an advance appointment online with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, whose employees will operate the blood drive, said Kim Jensen, who chairs the blood drive with fellow Viking Aaron Petersen.

To make an appointment, go to www.blood4life.org, click on “Locate a Blood Drive,” search by Solvang’s ZIP code 93463, then choose the blood drive listed as “Solvang Vikings, Large Hall,” Jensen said.

One hundred pints has always been the goal set by the Vikings for their blood drives, but this time the organization wants to break its own record by hitting 200 pints.

“The Vikings’ mission is to take care of our community, so a gift of blood is a really a gift to ourselves,” Jensen said. “I would love to reach 200 pints of donated blood.”

The $25 voucher, redeemable that night at participating local restaurants, is courtesy of the Vikings.

