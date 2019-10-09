Vietnam veteran and motivational speaker Charles Plumb to be honored guest at Airfest

While much of the fanfare around the Central Coast AirFest celebrates talent on the aerobatics scene, the event also honors the country’s military history and pilots who served in years past.
This year’s AirFest will feature not only amazing pilots and breathtaking aerobatics, but honored guest Capt. Charles Plumb, a Vietnam War veteran, accomplished pilot and motivational speaker.
Now 66 years old, Plumb splits his time between his home in Westlake Village and traveling around the world to speak at various conferences and events. If he has time in his busy schedule, he’ll also make it over to the Santa Ynez Airport a couple times a month, where he stays in his airplane hangar.
“It’s every pilot’s dream to have a hangar, to roll out of bed into your cockpit,” Plumb said, laughing. “It’s kind of my man-cave up there.”
Plumb has a deep love for airplanes, especially those with a military history. His hangar houses two small planes, a 1941 WWII plane called the PT 18 Fairchild and a Long EZ.
Plumb spent 31 years in the Navy and on reserve, six of which were spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. His harrowing experience and its aftermath was chronicled by author Glen DeWerff in the book "I’m No Hero," and Plumb has traveled to all 50 states and 23 foreign countries to speak about this experience and overcoming adversity.
Plumb began flying in 1960 at the age of 17 when he received a scholarship to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, which he said was a huge opportunity for someone who grew up without much money and wanted a college education. For him, the chance to become a pilot was incredible.
“As a kid I’d see planes fly over, but I never thought I’d get to be in one,” Plumb said. “It was only after going to Annapolis that I started flying airplanes and I got the bug. I never dreamed I’d be flying supersonic airplanes.”
After four years of Naval officer training, Plumb was assigned to the F4 Phantom Jet, and soon after was deployed to Vietnam. There, he flew 74 successful missions in the F4. On his 75th mission, days before he was set to return home, an air missile shot his jet out of the sky. He and his co-pilot ejected from the plane, and they were captured and taken to a prison camp. Plumb was 24 when he entered the camp and would stay there until he was 30.
“One of the most important parts of survival was keeping the faith,” he said. “Our leadership told us we were not victims, that we had to keep fighting to the dying breath. They said there would be no whining in the prison camp.”
While in the camp, Plumb spent two years as a chaplain, helping other prisoners and keeping their spirits up however he could. At last, in 1973, the United States established a peace treaty with Vietnam, leading to Operation Homecoming, allowing Plumb and 590 other U.S. prisoners to return home. Upon his return, he went back to flying Navy jets before retiring in 1991.
Plumb said the adversity he experienced, while unimaginable for many, also holds lessons that many people can relate to.
“There’s a lot of application when people learn we survived that experience. I talk about resilience and meeting the challenges of life,” Plumb said.
As one of the honored guests at AirFest, Plumb will be involved in the "plane pull," in which a group of people attempts to pull a plane attached to a rope across the tarmac, as Plumb sits in the cockpit and narrates. He said he loves the opportunity to see other people, especially kids, with a passion for planes at air shows.
“It gives me a thrill to see young people who are interested in aviation like I was when I was young. Even today I feel so blessed that I can fly these airplanes,” Plumb said.