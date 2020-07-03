🎺🇺🇸 Video: Santa Maria Philharmonic provides physically distanced Fourth of July celebration 🦅 🎆

Beaches are closed through the weekend in Santa Barbara County, large fireworks displays have been canceled and the Fourth of July spirit might be a little tough to muster during the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't worry, the Santa Maria Philharmonic is here to help get you in a patriotic mood with a 35-minute concert filmed at Rotary Centennial Park, featuring the Philharmonic’s Brass Quintet.

The video is available on the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Facebook page and at https://youtu.be/5_hc9dk-VgU.

The Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with a variety of community-based partnerships that involve arts education, live music, public art displays, arts and craft shows, holiday decorating contests and dances to promote fine arts in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is a local professional orchestra. Its mission is to maintain and strengthen cultural values, preserve the classical music art form, and provide live musical performances within the Santa Maria and surrounding valleys.