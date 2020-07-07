Video: Santa Maria City Council meeting from Tuesday July 7, 2020

Watch the Santa Maria City Council meeting for Tuesday, July 7 right here. You can see this, and previous city council meetings on the city's YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmcDZPVzV6jUnVIof3F7dw.
The City Council will conduct normal city business and will also hear an update on the current state of Covid-19 in Santa Maria from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
