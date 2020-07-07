Video: Santa Maria City Council meeting from Tuesday July 7, 2020

Video: Santa Maria City Council meeting from Tuesday July 7, 2020

  • Updated

Watch the Santa Maria City Council meeting for Tuesday, July 7 right here.  You can see this, and previous city council meetings on the city's YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmcDZPVzV6jUnVIof3F7dw.

The City Council will conduct normal city business and will also hear an update on the current state of Covid-19 in Santa Maria from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News