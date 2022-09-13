A video of one student apparently attacking another in a hallway at Righetti High School has been spreading online this week.
In the 30-second clip that was shared with the Times, a student wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap appears waiting to attack a student wearing a blue T-shirt.
The student in the black sweatshirt punches the unsuspecting student with a closed right fist and continues to strike the student in the blue T-shirt while pressing him up against a wall in the hallway. The student in the blue shirt, trying to block multiple punches with his arms and body, then crosses to the other side of the hallway and is pressed up against a chain-link fence by the student in black.