Victory Outreach Santa Maria is hosting a live concert in front of the FALLAS store on Broadway from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Entertainment, activities for kids such as face painting, inflatables, balloon twister, magician, lots of food and information will be on hand. All are welcome and admission is free.
Victory Outreach planning free live concert Aug. 24, family fun
