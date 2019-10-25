Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ will honor Orie and Gladys Johnson on Sunday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the church’s founding
Long known for its regular food distributions to Santa Maria’s needy, Victory Harvest Church was founded by the couple in 1959.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, church officials will hold a celebration at the church to recognize and honor the Johnsons' decadeslong record of giving back to the community.
You have free articles remaining.
The Johnsons also founded Harvest Community Center, a nonprofit created several years ago to continue the community service work the Johnsons began while building Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ, located at 619 N. Railroad Ave.
Harvest Community Center is planning to build a transitional housing facility on land adjacent to the church that was donated by the Johnsons.