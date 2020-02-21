Victoria's Secret, PINK locations to open Friday in Santa Maria Town Center

The Santa Maria Town Center will host two grand opening celebrations this week for the new Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK locations in the mall.

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, when shoppers for the first time can visit the new stores, located on the lower level near the center court next to Claire's and Justice.

There will also be a VIP grand opening party from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring dancing by The Beat, music, a pink candy bar and multiple opportunities to win Victoria's Secret gift cards and other prizes.

More VIP party information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/174917173808157/

Spinoso Real Estate worked in conjunction with the Town Center to open the stores.

The Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East in Santa Maria. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

