Vice President Mike Pence will speak to Air Force personnel stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday during a daylong trip to California.
Pence is expected to land at Vandenberg Air Force Base at 4:30 p.m. following stops in the San Joaquin Valley for a fundraiser and visit to a farm outside of Lemoore for a talk about trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to a copy of the vice president's public schedule. While at the base, he will receive briefings at the Combined Space Operations Center on launch operations around the globe and deliver remarks to the base.
"Excited to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base tomorrow to further the Administration’s efforts to establish the US Space Force and deliver remarks to the brave men and women serving in our United States Air Force!," Pence tweeted on Tuesday.
The visit by the vice president comes after military leaders revealed that one of the major components for the planned U.S. Space Command operation will be housed at Vandenberg. The base is one of six locations in consideration to house the Space Command's headquarters. A final decision is expected later this summer.
Pence will travel to San Diego following his visit to Vandenberg.
