Greeted by cheers and applause from a crowd waving American flags, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence stepped out of Air Force Two just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base for the second stop on a two-day trip to California.
After disembarking, the Pences greeted the crowd and got into a motorcade taking them to briefing.
Wednesday's trip marked Pence's first visit to Vandenberg since taking office. Earlier in the day, he delivered remarks at a Coalinga fundraiser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and spoke about trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada at a Lemoore farm.
While on base, Pence will address base personnel and participate in a launch operations briefing and mission briefing with the Combined Space Operations Center.
The vice president is expected to depart for San Diego at 7:10 p.m.
No word as to when the last time a sitting VP visited the base, but one of VAFB's public affairs officers mentioned that it's been a while. A firm answer might take some digging. #VPatVAFB— Mathew Burciaga (@mathewburciaga) July 10, 2019