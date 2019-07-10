{{featured_button_text}}

Greeted by cheers and applause from a crowd waving American flags, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence stepped out of Air Force Two just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base for the second stop on a two-day trip to California.

After disembarking, the Pences greeted the crowd and got into a motorcade taking them to briefing.

Wednesday's trip marked Pence's first visit to Vandenberg since taking office. Earlier in the day, he delivered remarks at a Coalinga fundraiser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and spoke about trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada at a Lemoore farm.

While on base, Pence will address base personnel and participate in a launch operations briefing and mission briefing with the Combined Space Operations Center.

The vice president is expected to depart for San Diego at 7:10 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

