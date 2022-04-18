Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday visited Vandenberg Space Force Base where she addressed nearly 200 members of the Space Force and Air Force on the importance of the U.S. mission in space and announced new norms for the international community in space.
Harris’ visit is the first vice presidential tour of the facility since its designation as a Space Force base. In her role as the chair of the National Space Council, she toured the base, was briefed on Space Force operations and gave remarks on the importance of space in everyday American life.
“I think everyone here recognizes how extraordinary space is," she said. "Whether it is satellites that orbit the Earth, humans that land on the moon or telescopes that peer into the furthest reaches of the universe, space is exciting. It spurs our imaginations and forces us to ask big questions."
During her speech, Harris announced new norms regarding military space operations that the United States would be following, and called on the international community to join. The first of the norms to be implemented will be a self-imposed ban on direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing.
“Our administration is working hard to establish new rules and norms for the new challenges of the 21st century, in areas like emerging technologies, cybersecurity and, of course, space," Harris said. "I believe without clearer norms, we face unnecessary risks in space. The United States will continue to be a leader in order to establish, advance and demonstrate norms for the responsible and peaceful use of our space."
The self-imposed ban on anti-satellite missiles comes less than six months after the Biden administration condemned a test conducted by Russia, whose destruction of one of its own satellites sent more than 1,500 pieces of debris into orbit, causing the International Space Station to take emergency measures to prevent damage.
"We have consistently condemned these tests and called them reckless, but that is not enough. Today, we are going further," she said. "I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing."
Joining the vice president on the tour were Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Salud Carbajal and Congressman Ted Lieu.
The tour took place on the heels of Vandenberg being named one of six finalists for the permanent home of STARCOM, the Space Training and Readiness Command, which is temporarily located at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
"Know that the Central Coast is working around the clock to make Vandenberg that range of the future that can support these growing industries," Carbajal said. "We are getting ready for the potential doubling of launch rates over the next five years, and we are getting ready if and when Space Forces calls to make Vandenberg the home for STARCOM."
Padilla also pointed to the importance of Vandenberg during his remarks, noting that Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral, Florida, combine to account for 97% of U.S.-based orbital launches over the last 65 years.
"I’m proud to advocate for the many Californians who work in the space sector, and that includes our service members," Padilla said. "Let me take a moment to thank the men and women who work at Vandenberg: Thank you for your service."
Shortly after their remarks, the vice president departed on Air Force 2, in which she had arrived less than three hours prior. She will be in San Francisco on Thursday to deliver remarks on the maternal health crisis.