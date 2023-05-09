The State of Education was held at the Radisson Hotel Tuesday in Santa Maria and local leaders in education shared how their districts are achieving their goals while also highlighting the importance of strong relationships between schools and businesses and the role it plays in workforce development.

The program included a panel from local district superintendents and was moderated by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools, Susan Salcido.

The superintendent panel discussed a variety of topics from student safety, opportunities for success and what the future for education holds for the district. The event, organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, was held in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

