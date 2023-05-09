Pictured, from left, are Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Darren McDuffie, Orcutt Unified superintendent Holly Edds, Guadalupe Union superintendent Emilio Handall and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District superintendent Antonio Garcia speak during a panel discussed at the State of Education event Tuesday morning.
The State of Education was held at the Radisson Hotel Tuesday in Santa Maria and local leaders in education shared how their districts are achieving their goals while also highlighting the importance of strong relationships between schools and businesses and the role it plays in workforce development.
The program included a panel from local district superintendents and was moderated by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools, Susan Salcido.
The superintendent panel discussed a variety of topics from student safety, opportunities for success and what the future for education holds for the district. The event, organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, was held in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Antonio Garcia, the superintendent for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the goal is to not prepare students for college or a career, but for both college and a career.
According to Garcia, a year from now graduation requirements will increase to ensure that A-G requirements are completed by all students.
“We want to make sure by the time our students get through high school they have viable options," he said. "If they choose to go straight into a job, they have the skills to be able to get a good-paying job."
“If they want to go to college, they have that option and they have taken the right courses to be able to not just get into college, but to be successful in college.”
Emilio Handall, the superintendent at Guadalupe Union School District, shared that the bond that passed last November in Guadalupe will help the district build a new junior high school and gymnasium.
“We were also able to leverage some state and federal funding to build an early learning center that will house our brand new pre-school and expanding (transitional kindergarten) program,” said Handall. “We want to have students have a great start to their career and we want to get them all where they need to be before they start kindergarten.”
Kevin Walthers, the superintendent and president at Allan Hancock College, announced that community college Bachelor's degrees are on the horizon.
Walthers says the Cal State University system is “fighting this to their last breath."
“We are taking the CSU head-on and if they're not going to serve underrepresented and minoritized students in our community, we’re going to and we’re not going to back down from that,” said Walthers. “You'll be seeing a degree coming from Cuesta College in the next year and you’ll be seeing one coming from Hancock College that will support the work-forcing for our community, will help our local kids be able to be supported."
Starting her time in the district in July 2020, Holly Edds, the superintendent at Orcutt Union School District, focused her discussion on the importance of having communication and partnerships in the community, something she said was evident during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We felt the need to meet weekly and at some points it was daily, depending on how quickly things were changing with the mandates and requirements,” said Edds. “It’s important for us to articulate what our students are learning and articulate across our districts because the reality is we all share students."
The program ended with a discussion about the partnership between local businesses in the local education system, and opportunities for businesses to get involved.
Noelle Barthel, the director of CTE for the Santa Barbara County Education Office, emphasized the importance of partnerships between local schools and businesses and how that contributes to workforce development
“It’s so critical that we have businesses engage with educational leadership and schools because that really assists with workforce development," Barthel said. "One of the ways that this happens is to promote engagement. We know that there is an indefinite desire for the two entities to connect, but we needed to provide them with an avenue.”
A couple programs that assist in learning workforce needs are the Teacher Externship Program and Partners in Education's "Preparing Students for What’s Next" program.
The Teacher Externship Program is a professional development opportunity where CTE teachers are immersed in a company to learn about the skills and competencies needed to succeed in that industry or career path.
Partners in Education's "Preparing Students for What’s Next" is a program where local businesses invest in hiring a student intern, remote or in-person, to allow them to support their business while giving students the opportunity to learn and be a part of the workforce.
Sharing the perspective from the younger students in the district, Darren McDuffie, the superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, said he has focused on developing the person in his district.
“One of the things I want to focus on is just having good human beings," said McDuffie. “It's important, especially as they get into high school and some of the things that are foundational for us are empathy, kindness, compassion and being innovative. Being creative and talking about creative thinking, talking about critical thinking.”
Edds highlighted a few ways the district helps set up students for success, such as Orcutt Academy's "Get Focused, Stay Focused" program where freshmen work on a 10-year plan and learn about mortgages, bills, taxes and how to balance a budget.
“One of our most recent pathways is our computer science pathway, focusing on coding, computer sciences, and cyber security," said Edds. “This is a new course we started offering this year, it goes beyond coursework. It's also about preparing them for life."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.