Veterans Memorial Park to be renovated with $2 million state parks grant

A State Parks grant of $2 million has been given to the Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks to renovate Veterans Memorial Park with much-needed amenities and further tributes to veterans.
The grant will cover a new playground, an art wall commemorating veterans, a community memorial garden and an event plaza on Pine Street between the park and the nearby Veterans Memorial Community Center.
Funds come from the California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, which provides money through Proposition 68 for new parks and recreational activities in underserved communities.
The project proposal from the city Recreation and Parks Department was the only grant recipient on the Central Coast, said Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services manager for the city of Santa Maria.
"The park hasn't been renovated in about 30 years, so it’s time to bring it up to standards," Smitherman said. "We’re honored that the Statewide Park Program actually chose ours to be funded."
The city submitted a grant application in July 2019 after holding six community meetings to gather feedback from residents in proximity to the park, located at 313 Tunnell St., about what improvements they wanted to see.
Smitherman said the meetings helped city staff gain an understanding of the community's needs for the park, like their desire for a memorial garden and for workout equipment close to the playground so parents could keep an eye on their children.
"We heard some really great ideas," he said.
The 2019 application guide defined an area as “underserved” if the median household income in proximity to the park was less than $51,000 and if the park acreage was under 3 per 1,000 residents living nearby.
The area around Veterans Memorial Park qualified under both requirements; the California Department of Parks and Recreation determined that the median household income of the area was just below $41,000 and that the ratio of park space to residents was 1.18 per 1,000.
Smitherman added that city staff had been hearing requests to renovate the park for years, including when the city worked on its Leisure Needs Assessment.
"When we looked at the grant, this park kept checking all those boxes, so it was a really good fit for this grant," Smitherman said.
One of the goals of the project is to reassess how the park honors veterans by making commemorative displays more visible, Smitherman said.
In addition to adding an art wall honoring veterans, the city will also move the Hometown Heroes banner program to the community center across the street, displaying the banners at the entrance to the building.
"It will really be a tribute to our veterans," Smitherman said of the project.
The renovation will also add walking trails, a new basketball court and new lighting and landscaping, as well as making the park more handicapped-accessible.
For the planned event plaza, the area of Pine Street adjacent to the park will be resurfaced and closed down to cars to allow for a variety of community events.
When it comes to actually beginning the project, Smitherman said there's a lot that needs to be done before any construction starts, including creating various blueprints, seeking bids from contractors and getting the final project approved by the city.
"We are at the very beginning of this project. Hopefully we can break ground in late spring or early summer of next year," he said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.