Veterans Memorial Park to be renovated with $2 million state parks grant

A State Parks grant of $2 million has been given to the Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks to renovate Veterans Memorial Park with much-needed amenities and further tributes to veterans.

The grant will cover a new playground, an art wall commemorating veterans, a community memorial garden and an event plaza on Pine Street between the park and the nearby Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Funds come from the California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, which provides money through Proposition 68 for new parks and recreational activities in underserved communities.

The project proposal from the city Recreation and Parks Department was the only grant recipient on the Central Coast, said Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services manager for the city of Santa Maria.

"The park hasn't been renovated in about 30 years, so it’s time to bring it up to standards," Smitherman said. "We’re honored that the Statewide Park Program actually chose ours to be funded."

The city submitted a grant application in July 2019 after holding six community meetings to gather feedback from residents in proximity to the park, located at 313 Tunnell St., about what improvements they wanted to see.