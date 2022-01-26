Renovations at Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park are set to begin early spring as part of a statewide effort to revitalize parks in underserved communities.
The final permit process is being completed and a playground has already been ordered, according to Smitherman.
The $2.1 million project will include new artwork, walking trails and basketball courts. Lighting, landscaping and handicapped-accessibility will also get a makeover. All in all, the city estimates construction will take 12 to 18 months. The entire park will be closed during that time.
Located at 313 Tunnell St., it has been over 30 years since Veterans Memorial Park was last renovated.
“It's a complete remodel” said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria's Recreation Services manager. "It's being taken down to the studs."
As part of the project, the street between the memorial building and park is being resurfaced and will be used as a plaza for events and activities.
“With COVID, parks have become more important than ever," Smitherman said. "People have to use parks as their own backyard, and we encourage that."
One goal of the project’s design is to honor veterans by making the commemorative displays more prominent. This will include adding an art wall and memorial garden. The city’s Hometown Heroes banner program will also move to the Veterans Memorial Center across the street from the park.
“We talked with members of the American Legion and VFW, because community input was an important part of the process," Smitherman said.
Money for the project was raised through the California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Outdoors for All initiative, designed to help underserved communities have better access to parks.
So far, Proposition 68 has issued $548.3 million in grant funding to more than 100 communities. Santa Maria is the only city on the Central Coast to have received funds.
After the city collected community feedback, plans were submitted in July 2019, and the state approved the grant in March 2020.
Under the application guidelines, an area is defined as underserved if the median household income near the park is less than $51,000 and if the park acreage is less than 3 per 1,000 residents.
According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Veterans Memorial Park qualified under both requirements, with the median income at under $41,000 and 1.18 acres of park space per 1,000 residents.
Once ground has been broken, the Recreation and Parks department will post regular photo updates on its website so that citizens can keep track of the progress.