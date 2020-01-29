Veterans featured in 'Stories of Honor' gather for reception

Veterans featured in "Stories of Honor," a Lee Central Coast News series, posed for a picture Wednesday during a reception at Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Jim Milata, Soledad Kennedy and Don Munoz. Back row, from left to right, are Guy Cravath, David Oliver, Lee Carroll, Roger Welt, Stacy Moody, Steve Baird, Sandy Blair, Jim Kunkle, speaker Jim Bray, JoeBob Moody (representing his late father-in-law Bindo Grasso) and Times reporter Dave Minsky.
Not pictured is Hector Paz, who was unable to attend.