Veterans featured in 'Stories of Honor' gather for reception

From the January 29 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
Stories of Honor group

Veterans honored in "Stories of Honor," a Lee Central Coast News series, pose for a picture Wednesday during a reception at Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library. Front row, from left to right, are Jim Milata, Soledad Kennedy and Don Munoz. Back row, from left to right, are Guy Cravath, David Oliver, Lee Carroll, Roger Welt, Stacy Moody, Steve Baird, Sandy Blair, Jim Kunkle, speaker Jim Bray, JoeBob Moody (representing his late father-in-law Bindo Grasso) and Times reporter Dave Minsky. Not pictured is Hector Paz, who was unable to attend.

