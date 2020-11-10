Veterans drive-through event scheduled Wednesday in place of Stand Down

In lieu of the 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event, local veterans will be able to receive supplies at a grab-and-go event Wednesday in Santa Maria.

The Stand Down event, normally held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, according to 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

Wednesday's grab-and-go "Salute to Veterans" event will take place at the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Stand Down organizer Sandy Agalos.

Veterans will receive a bag filled with items like hygiene supplies, socks, sunscreen, sunglasses, a first aid kit and a list of community resources, Agalos said.

Attendees are encouraged to drive through the event for contactless exchange, with walk-ups also accommodated, Agalos said.

“We owe these heroes a debt of gratitude and Veterans Day and our little celebration is just a small token to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice," Lavagnino said.

This year's walk-up event was aided by a $5,000 donation from CoastHills Credit Union, Agalos said.

The annual Stand Down event was started in 2011 and organizes more than 100 local providers, including nonprofits, to pool resources for homeless and at-risk veterans, such as hot meals, haircuts, clothing and medical treatment.