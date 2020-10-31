You have permission to edit this article.
Veterans Day program announced for Nov. 11 at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall

A crowd gathers in front of the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on Veterans Day in 2019 for the flag-raising ceremony.

 Dan Rogers, Contributor

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will hold a Veterans Day program, honoring those who have served in the military, Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the front lawn of the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive. 

The annual event, hosted by VFW Post 7139, will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

The brief program will include the raising of the American flag, playing of the national anthem and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Post members will speak, and prayers will be offered. 

Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when fighting ceased during World War I. 

"We invite all veterans, their families and caring citizens to attend," said Alvin Salge, commander of VFW Post 7139. "We also welcome veterans from allied countries who fought beside our service men and women."

Those in attendance are asked to wear face masks and social distance as mandated by Santa Barbara County Health Department safety protocols.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

