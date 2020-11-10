Veterans Day events to be held across northern Santa Barbara County

Veterans Day originated at the conclusion of World War I on Armistice Day, or Nov. 11, when the Allies and Germany agreed to stop fighting. The agreement became effective at the eleventh hour, or at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
In 1938, Congress adopted Armistice Day as a legal holiday but replaced it with Veterans Day on June 1, 1954, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Since then, Nov. 11 has been the day men and women are honored for their service in the U.S. armed forces, often with ceremonies and events. The same will happen this year in Santa Barbara County, albeit with COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and masks.
CEREMONIES
Elks Lodge Post 1538 barbecue
Santa Maria attorney Michael Clayton is organizing his 20th annual Veterans Day barbecue, which will take place Wednesday at the Elks Lodge Post 1538, located at 1309 N. Bradley Road. The event will be held as a drive-through barbecue at the Elks Lodge this year to accommodate coronavirus guidelines. A tri-tip lunch will be provided to veterans and their families, although a $5 donation is asked for anyone else. All proceeds will be donated to a local veterans organization.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins with a flag ceremony, followed by a solo drummer from Pioneer Valley High School and entertainment, including Joe Chavira, who will sing a cappella with his guitar; Vettes for Vets car show; and several public speakers, including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. The Elks Lodge is able to accommodate up to 300 vehicles in its parking lot, according to Clayton, who added that attendees are asked to stay in their cars during the ceremony before proceeding through the drive-through.
Veterans Day Drive-Through Grab-and-Go
The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board invites veterans to a receive a free gift bag of items at various drive-through grab-and-go events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Items requested for donation include shampoo, body wash, hand soap, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair brushes/combs, nail clippers, masks, hand sanitizer, haircut vouchers, $5 gift cards for food and socks. For more information or to donate, email workforceservices@goodwillvsb.org.
Locations include the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building, located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria; and Goodwill Workforce Services, located at 1009 N. H Street in Lompoc.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 program in Solvang
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will host a Veterans Day program on the front lawn of the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive.
The annual event, hosted by VFW Post 7139, will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and is open to the public.
The brief program will include the raising of the American flag, playing of the national anthem and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Post members will speak, and prayers will be offered.
Those in attendance are asked to wear face masks and social distance as mandated by the Santa Barbara County Health Department.
American Legion Post 534 ceremony in Orcutt
American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pine Grove Cemetery on the south end of Bradley Road, near Stubblefield Road. Lt. General Stephen Whiting, commander of the Space Operations Command in Peterson, Colorado, will be among speakers at the event.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521 ceremony in Santa Maria
A ceremony hosted by Santa Maria’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521 at the Santa Maria Cemetery, located at 1501 S. College Drive, will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Speakers will include Col. Michael Hunsberger, commander of the 30th Mission Support Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Santa Maria Public Library paracord virtual workshop
In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Maria residents are invited to make paracord bracelets in a virtual workshop hosted by the Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Paracord, named for parachute cord, is used by the armed forces for its ability to hold up to 550 pounds of weight.
Those interested in participating must register for a paracord bracelet kit beforehand. Kits contain 6 feet of paracord, buckle release, clips and instructions, with curbside pickup available at the Santa Maria Public Library's main branch, 421 S. McClelland St., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call 805-925-0994.
FREEBIES ON VETERANS DAY
Applebee’s, 1415 S. Bradley Road
Veterans and active duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Provide proof of service required.
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings, 795 E. Betteravia Road
Veterans and active duty military who dine in will receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.
Coco’s Bakery & Restaurant, 411 5 Cities Drive, Pismo Beach
All veterans and activity duty military members will receive a free slice of pie with proof of service. They also are eligible for a buy one, get one entree for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 905 E. Betteravia Road
Veterans will receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal. Cracker Barrel also will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day and throughout the month.
Denny’s, 1019 E. Main St.
All active, nonactive or retired military personnel at participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID.
Dunkin’ Donuts, 1486 S. Broadway
Veterans and active duty military will receive a free doughnut at Dunkin,’ no purchase necessary.
IHOP, 202 Nicholson Ave.
All active duty and veterans are invited to receive a free stack of Red, White, & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Krispy Kreme, 2224 S. Bradley Road
A free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.
Little Caesars Pizza, 2120 S. Broadway; 4854 S. Bradley Road; 610 E. Main St.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch combo, including four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 2202 S. Bradley Road
All veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt.
Red Lobster, 1525 S. Bradley Road
Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from a select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Starbucks, 530 E. Betteravia Road; 2430 S. Broadway; 1419 S. Broadway; 2320 S. Broadway; 1201 E. Main St.; 1737 N. Broadway; 223 E. Betteravia Road
Active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free 12-ounce coffee.
Wendy’s, 2150 S. Bradley Road; 2120 N. Preisker Lane
Wendy’s will offer a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID.
For more information, visit militarybenefits.info.
