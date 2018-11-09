VFW Post 2521 to host memorial
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive, at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The event — which will honor the soldiers buried there who fought in wars dating back to the Civil War — will feature a gun salute performed by the Santa Maria Valley Veteran Honor Guard along with the playing of taps by a bugler.
Retired Capt. Michael Stadnick Jr., U.S. Air Force, will serve as master of ceremonies and Maj. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, who commands the 14th Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base, will be the guest speaker.
Jim Zemaitis, a past president of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, will perform a dedication to honor World War I veterans.
Free annual barbecue lunch
The 18th annual Veterans Day barbecue lunch, organized by Santa Maria attorney Michael B. Clayton, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 313 W. Tunnel St.
A patriotic parade, which will begin at El Camino Junior High School, will march up to the doors of the memorial hall. It will be followed by a flag ceremony conducted by the local chapter of the Boots and Chutes All Airborne Association.
The barbecue is free for all veterans, reserve, active military and their immediate families. For everyone else, a $5 donation per plate is requested. All proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit veteran organization.