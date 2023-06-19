Verizon Wireless cellular phone users dialing 911 within the City of Santa Maria are intermittently unable to reach the Santa Maria Police Department, a city spokesman said Monday evening.
Calls were being routed to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and that may cause a delay in emergency services. Verizon is working to resolve these connectivity problems with its network.
Santa Maria residents using their Verizon Wireless cell phone service who experience an emergency are asked to first dial 911. If they get an error message, the city encourages them to use this alternate emergency number: (805) 925-2631 to be connected to the city’s emergency dispatch center at the Santa Maria Police Department.