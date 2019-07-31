A Ventura woman won the “Haul Aboard” giveaway Sunday night, July 28, at the Chumash Casino Resort, claiming the $150,000 Ford F-250 Super Duty diesel truck and 23-foot Bennington pontoon boat, a casino spokeswoman said.
The package, adorned with inflated flamingo “floaties” and beach balls, was on display for three months near the casino entrance.
The winner, a guest identified by the casino only as Thanh N., said she and her family had their eyes on the quarterly giveaway grand prize in the weeks leading up to the drawing at 10 p.m. that Sunday.
“We drove by the other day, and my son said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to win this one,’” Thanh said of the pontoon boat and truck. “When they called my name, I got so happy. I couldn’t believe it. I wanted to hug everyone.”
Thanh accumulated entries for the drawing over the past three months by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.
“I have been coming to Chumash since it was a tent,” she said. “I like to play the games, and the people who work here are so nice to me. They really take good care of me and my husband whenever we’re here.”
The Chumash Casino Resort conducts a car giveaway every week, but the next quarterly giveaway will be called “Lucky Trails” and will feature a 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD dually and a luxury Montana fifth-wheel package valued at more than $150,000.
The “Lucky Trails” drawing will be held at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the casino on Highway 246 in Santa YNez.
For more information, visit The Club at Chumash or log on to www.chumashcasino.com.