Santa Barbara County has sent dozens of law enforcement officers to provide mutual assistance to Ventura County, helping assist with evacuations and road closures due to several wildfires burning in the area.
Firefighting agencies from both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have also sent strike teams to help fight the fires.
The Hill and Woolsey fires — which broke out less than 24 hours after 12 people were shot and killed at a popular Thousand Oaks restaurant/bar — as of Friday morning had burned a combined total of 28 square miles and forced the evacuation of 75,000 homes, including the entire town of Malibu.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara Police Department sent a combined total of 36 peace officers to Ventura County on Thursday to help with mandatory evacuations, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
This morning, the Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara Police sent an additional 26 officers.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit is also providing assistance to the critical air firefighting efforts, the spokeswoman said. On Thursday, Copter 308, was deployed to conduct water drops throughout the night.
Ventura County has previously provided resources to Santa Barbara County during wildfires in the region, the spokeswoman said.