The Chumash Casino Resort paid the largest jackpot in its history to a Ventura County man who struck it rich on a $1.3 million progressive slot machine in the resort’s Higher Limits room.

According to the winner, who is requesting to remain anonymous, the recent big win represents a second payout since May, when he also hit a $556,000 jackpot playing the same game — just a seat away.

"I came here to win it (the $1.3 million jackpot) after winning the last one ($556K jackpot)," the winner said. "I was just surprised and very glad."

 

0
0
0
0
0