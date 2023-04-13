071522 Old Town Market 06.JPG


Jeydi Lopez of Campesina Flowers arranges bouquets during the 2022 Old Town Market in Lompoc.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors and sponsorships for the return of Old Town Market 2023 that kicks off Friday, July 7 and runs each week through Aug. 11. 

Vendor registration is open until June 5, with additional sponsorships made available for those interested in supporting the event.

The weekly Friday night event features different themes, live music, vendor booths, and free activities for kids. An additional day will be added on Saturday Aug. 12 in celebration of Lompoc’s 135th birthday. 

 

