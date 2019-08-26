The Lompoc Senior's Club is seeking vendors from space-related fields to serve as exhibitors at the club's second Space Symposium, scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Guild Hall (formerly the Grange Hall), 435 North G St.
Vendors are encouraged to register before Sept. 20. Registration information can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/328786084539128/ or by contacting organizer David Tekaat at 661-333-7746 or lompocseniorclub@yahoo.com.
The symposium, according to Tekaat, is meant to serve as a trade show and training area for space industry companies; as a job fair for the space industry; as an opportunity for children and adults to have fun and learn about space; and to raise money for the Lompoc Senior's Club, among other reasons.