Photo contributed by David Tekaat

The Lompoc Senior's Club is seeking vendors from space-related fields to serve as exhibitors at the club's second Space Symposium, scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Guild Hall (formerly the Grange Hall), 435 North G St.

Vendors are encouraged to register before Sept. 20. Registration information can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/328786084539128/ or by contacting organizer David Tekaat at 661-333-7746 or lompocseniorclub@yahoo.com.

The symposium, according to Tekaat, is meant to serve as a trade show and training area for space industry companies; as a job fair for the space industry; as an opportunity for children and adults to have fun and learn about space; and to raise money for the Lompoc Senior's Club, among other reasons.

