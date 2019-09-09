Scores of low-riders, bombs and custom cars will be showcased Saturday in Santa Maria at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show.
Hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church, the free, family-friendly event helps raise money for the church’s youth camp program.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at 709 N. Curryer St.
Open to all types and classes of vehicles — including motorcycles — the annual event is an opportunity for fans of all varieties of automobiles to show off their rides.
The car show featured over 70 vehicles last year and organizers expect a larger turnout this year.
“We already have three times as many cars preregistered and we’re still a week out,” said Judi Monte, event coordinator. “The block adjacent to the church property will be closed and we expect to be overflowing into the street.”
The car show has grown immensely over the past five years
“The first year we were doing our annual community fiesta and we had one guy who said, ‘Can I show my car at your event?’” Monte said.
Attendees enjoyed it so much that organizers decided to make the car show a larger part of the annual celebration.
This year’s show will present 39 awards with 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place trophies in the low-rider, bombs and custom categories.
The term "bombs" generally refers to Chevrolet low-riders from mid-1930s to mid-1950s.
The custom trophies — handmade with polished car parts on wood mountings — have been a big hit with the area’s classic car lovers.
“They are unique — car people cannot get trophies like that at other places,” Monte said.
The 2019 show also will feature a special tribute to past Best of Show car owner Dan Sallis, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.
Sallis’ passion for Studebakers and his lessons learned over the years of battling cancer are conveyed in his book “The Blessings of Cancer,” published just after his death.
Sallis’ family will be at this year’s show to share his book.
The money raised during last year’s event helped more than 20 kids attend the church’s camp program.
In addition to the cars, the event features food vendors and a kids zone with bounce houses, face painting, crafts and games.
More information about the Fiesta Car Show is available at www.sm4.org/CarShow. Registration forms can be downloaded at the site.