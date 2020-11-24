You have permission to edit this article.
alert

Vehicle strikes 3 farmworkers in field near Santa Maria landfill; minor injuries reported

Three female farmworkers received minor injuries after a Ford Ranger went off the road and struck them in a field near the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on Tuesday. 

The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Philbric Road, near a dirt road located less than a mile southwest of the landfill, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith. 

The collision occurred when the truck lost traction while driving down the dirt road and went into a ditch, striking the three females who were not identified. 

None of the farmworkers were admitted to the hospital, although one worker complained of pain to the elbow while the other two received minor head, neck and back injuries, according to Smith. 

The driver, who was not identified, wasn't cited but is considered at fault in the collision, Smith said. 

