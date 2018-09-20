A vehicle hit a power pole in Santa Maria on Thursday morning, shearing the pole and causing a power outage that affected around 250 customers, including several nearby stores on Bradley Road.
Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said officers responded to the scene during the early morning hours and found the vehicle had struck a power pole in the 900 block of East Stowell Road.
"The collision occurred with such velocity that it destroyed the pole — just severed it," Mengel said.
The driver, who had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, was arrested for drunken driving, Mengel said. The legal limit for alcohol intoxication is 0.08 percent.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spokesperson Mark Mesesan said the total number of people originally out of power was around 250. By 3 a.m., all but around 30 customers had their power restored.
The remaining customers had their power restored by 12:15 p.m., Mesesan said.
BevMo!, located at 1309 S. Bradley Road, was among the PG&E customers affected.
Desirea Calderon, assistant store manager at BevMo!, reported her store was without power until around 12:30 p.m.
An employee of Trader Joe's, located at 1303 S. Bradley Road, said the store's electricity had returned around 12:15 p.m.