Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County, Guadalupe and Santa Maria are en route to a single vehicle rollover near the corner of West Main Street and Simas Road near Guadalupe.
According to emergency scanner traffic the incident happened after a pursuit involving the Santa Maria Police Department resulted in the suspect vehicle rolling over.
As a result of the rollover one person was trapped in the vehicle, after being extricated from the vehicle they were taken to Marian Medical Center via ambulance.
At this time the eastbound lanes have been re-opened to traffic, but due to the vehicle rollover and the police presence resulting from the pursuit, traffic delays should be expected.
There have been no updates on the condition of the person involved in the rollover, nor on the reason for the pursuit.
We will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.