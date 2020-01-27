Vehicle involved in police pursuit crashes into SMOOTH bus at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road

A vehicle involved in a police pursuit in the Santa Maria area ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a SMOOTH bus near Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, according to emergency scanner traffic.
At least two injuries have been reported, with a second ambulance requested by police officials.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
#BREAKING: #SMPD responded to a collision between a car and a bus at the corner Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road following an alleged high-speed pursuit that originated in Santa Maria #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/mE7DEZwSCJ— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) January 27, 2020
Police pursuit in the Santa Maria area ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a SMOOTH bus near Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/rvNXSkP4XA— Len Wood (@lwood83) January 27, 2020