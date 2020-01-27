Vehicle involved in police pursuit crashes into SMOOTH bus at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road
Vehicle involved in police pursuit crashes into SMOOTH bus at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road

A vehicle involved in a police pursuit in the Santa Maria area ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a SMOOTH bus near Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, according to emergency scanner traffic. 

At least two injuries have been reported, with a second ambulance requested by police officials. 

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available. 

