A vehicle crashed into a Lompoc medical office late Monday morning and caused significant damage to the building, which was open for business at the time.
A silver Jeep SUV reportedly backed into the Cardiovascular Center, located in the 100 block of North Third Street, just before noon. Although an employee was seated just a few feet away from the collision, no injuries were reported. The crash left a large hole at the building’s entrance, including damaged windows and walls.
The building that houses the Cardiovascular Center is owned by Lompoc Valley Medical Center, but the practice is not part of the Lompoc Healthcare District, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace.
Wallace said late Monday afternoon that the LVMC maintenance team was still assessing the scene and had not yet developed an estimate on the cost of the structural damage. She said that LVMC expects to have that estimate in a few days.
“We are thankful that no staff or patients at the Cardiovascular Center were injured in the crash,” she said.
Lompoc Fire crews responded to the scene shortly after the crash and echoed a similar sentiment.
“We are glad everyone is safe, as this could have been much worse,” read a Facebook post by the Lompoc Fire Department.
It is unclear what caused the driver of the vehicle to run into the building. There have been no reports of any arrests from the scene.