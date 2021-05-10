Two brush fires broke out near Tepusquet Road on Monday, leading to the closure of a 60-mile stretch of Highway 166 near Santa Maria to Cuyama.
The first fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., burning on the north side of the road approximately 3 miles east of Alamo Creek Road and 2 miles west of Tepusquet Road.
A second, slower burning fire was reported approximately 20 minutes later at a location near the first fire, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
Several firefighting units responded to the fires, including a water tender, bulldozer and a helicopter.
Caltrans District 5 officials ordered the closure of Highway 166 at Highway 101 to New Cuyama shortly after 12 p.m.
The closure will remain in place until at least 10 p.m., according to the Santa Maria CHP.
Motorists entering Highway 166 from Tepusquet Road are being redirected, and those traveling between the Central Coast and the Central Valley are advised to take alternate routes.
