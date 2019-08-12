Santa Barbara County fire crews stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the area of Point Sal Road, near Casmalia, a little before 1 p.m. Monday.
Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments all responded, reporting the fire had scorched 1 to 2 acres of land near the Casmalia landfill and was burning at a slow rate of speed.
The fire's spread was held by the road, and crews were able to quickly stop the forward progress of the blaze at 3 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened as a result of the fire.
An initial request was made for fire tankers and additional trucks, but that request was canceled after crews assessed the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this point.