A small vegetation fire broke out along Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.
The fire was reported before noon near the juncture of highways 1 and 135, where Thirteenth Street intersects with Graciosa Road, and had grown to about a half-acre about 20 minutes later, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Fire crews, including engines and water tenders from Vandenberg Air Force Base and a battalion commander from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, responded to the scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.