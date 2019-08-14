Forward progress of a vegetation fire burning in the area of Sweeney Road east of Lompoc has been stopped with an estimated 17 acres burned and is 100% contained, according to officials.
At 1:07 p.m. Santa Barbara Fire and crews responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Sweeney Road, and after some initial confusion over the exact location firefighters were able to locate the fire at 4777 Sweeney Road.
Upon arriving, fire crews immediately started to fight the fire that was threatening one structure and had the potential to threaten two others.
Ground crews were assisted by two helicopters, one from Santa Barbara County Fire and the other from the U.S. Forest Service, and two air tankers from the Paso Robles Airport.
The air assets had to be called off because a small hobby drone was spotted in the area.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the forward progress of the fire was stopped by 2:30 p.m. but not before one small shed, a vehicle and several pieces of agricultural equipment were destroyed.
A small cannabis operation also suffered damage. An investigator from Santa Barbara County Fire was working to determine the cause of the fire late Wednesday afternoon.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds residents that it is illegal to fly drones in an active fire area. "If you fly, we can't," Eliason said.