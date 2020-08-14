Vegetation fire near Highway 101 and San Marcos Pass Road burns 10 acres

A vegetation fire that broke out near Los Olivos on Friday has burned at least 10 acres and shut down both northbound lanes of Highway 101 at San Marcos Pass Road, according to officials.
The fire was reported in the center divider of Highway 101 shortly before 1 p.m. and jumped the freeway to the right-hand side of the northbound side of the road, prompting both lane shutdowns several minutes later, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to the blaze, including several bulldozers, and contained the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Traffic heading northbound on Highway 101 is being redirected Highway 246 and routed westbound to Highway 1 through Lompoc, according to Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
The southbound Highway 101 lanes are not affected.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.