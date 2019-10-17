Fire crews from multiple Santa Barbara County fire agencies are en route to a wildfire at El Capitan State Beach near Goleta where campers have been evacuated.
According to emergency radio traffic, the wind-driven, fast-moving fire has crossed Highway 101 and Calle Real and is generating heavy smoke.
A second alarm was called at 5 p.m. to bring in additional resources to bolster the four aerial tankers that have been ordered and at least one bulldozer at the scene.
Firefighting units are responding from Santa Maria and Los Alamos for what has been dubbed the Real incident, according to radio traffic.
The California Highway Patrol has largely evacuated all the people from the El Capitan Canyon Resort and the state beach campground.
You have free articles remaining.
Animal evacuations are beginning at El Capitan Ranch.
Northbound Highway 101 has been closed at Varas Canyon Road, and southbound lanes are closed at Refugio State Beach.
#Realinc fast moving brush fire impacting el cap canyon. Will impact 101 soon. Evacuations in progress. pic.twitter.com/p3MWtz1PZ4— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019
Vegetation fire around the El Capitan area near US 101. El Capitan Campgrounds are being evacuated. US 101 NB closed at Las Varas and US 101 SB closed at Refugio. Please stay away from the area. Closure duration is unknown. @KEYTNC3 pic.twitter.com/jZsiMWg7RS— Santa Barbara CHP (@CHP_SantaBarb) October 18, 2019