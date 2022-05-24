A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County near Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166, east of Santa Maria, has grown to at least 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. when smoke was seen just over the ridgeline, according to emergency broadcasts.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department units responded to the scene, including a medic engine and battalion.
Upon arrival, first responding units reported the fire was approximately 5 acres. By 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported the fire was at least 50 acres and growing with a moderate rate of spread.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.