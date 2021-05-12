A vegetation fire caused by a spark from a power surge at an oil lease near Sisquoc was held to 1 acre Wednesday morning.
The blaze, dubbed the Dominion fire, was reported to be spreading slowly after being reported just after 10 a.m. near Orcutt-Garey Road and the Dierberg Vineyard, approximately 5 miles east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire was ignited after a worker flipped a switch inside a building located on the property and the power surged, creating a spark, according to Eliason.
Several firefighting units responded, including bulldozers, engines, a crew, a helicopter, medics and a battalion commander, who stopped forward progress of the fire around 11:30 a.m.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported.