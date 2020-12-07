Vegetation fire burns 8 acres in Santa Maria riverbed

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County fire crews put out a vegetation fire that burned several acres in the Santa Maria riverbed on Monday.
The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County scanner traffic.
Multiple fire crews responded, including from the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Fire departments, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire burned approximately 8 acres before it was contained, according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
Strong winds, up to 44 mph, were reported in the area, according to scanner traffic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
