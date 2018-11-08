Forward progress has been stopped on a 3-acre brush fire burning near the 5200 block of Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria.
First reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the area east of Orcutt. Encountering a small fire burning in light brush and grass with a slow rate of spread, crews began to attack the blaze from the ground.
Santa Barbara County Fire work to put out a brush fire east of Orcutt. @santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/nR3XNM4aib— Razi Syed (@razisyed) November 8, 2018
After more than an hour, several hand crews, two air tankers and a helicopter were able to get the upper hand on the fire. Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the fire threatened no structures and prompted no evacuations.
Though no cause of the fire has been determined, crews reported a blown electrical transformer and downed power lines at the start of the fire. As of 12:33 p.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported a power outage affecting 504 customers west of the Garey and Sisquoc communities.
