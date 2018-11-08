Try 1 month for 99¢
Dominion Fire
An air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on a wildfire burning off Dominion Road east of Santa Maria just after noon today.

 Len Wood, Staff

Forward progress has been stopped on a 3-acre brush fire burning near the 5200 block of Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria.

First reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the area east of Orcutt. Encountering a small fire burning in light brush and grass with a slow rate of spread, crews began to attack the blaze from the ground.

After more than an hour, several hand crews, two air tankers and a helicopter were able to get the upper hand on the fire. Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the fire threatened no structures and prompted no evacuations.

Though no cause of the fire has been determined, crews reported a blown electrical transformer and downed power lines at the start of the fire. As of 12:33 p.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported a power outage affecting 504 customers west of the Garey and Sisquoc communities. 

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

