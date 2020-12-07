Vegetation fire breaks out in Santa Maria riverbed; crews on scene

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County fire crews were on scene this morning battling a vegetation fire that broke out in the Santa Maria riverbed.
The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County scanner traffic.
Multiple fire crews remain on scene, including from the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Strong winds, up to 44 mph, were reported in the area, according to scanner traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
