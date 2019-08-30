Vandenberg Village Lion Dr. Pinhkeo Southaphanh and her family are joining a mission to assist the rural people on the island of Fiji.
The mission, spearheaded by Dr. Randall Goodman, will include an eye clinic and eye surgeries, as well as a medical and dental clinic. There will also be arrangements for education, health, ministry and service projects in the local schools and villages. This will be the sixth trip to The Mission at Natuvu Creek (MNC) to serve the gracious people of Fiji.
Dr. Pinhkeo will be providing used eye glasses collected by the Vandenberg Village Lions Club. She will be conducting eye exams and matching identified eye glass prescriptions to those in need of eye glasses.
We salute Team Fiji 2019 for their compassion and dedication to provide the most basic care to those less fortunate.