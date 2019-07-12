The 39th annual Installation of Officers welcomed the 2019-20 leadership team for the Vandenberg Village Lions Club.
President Rebecca Abillie’s theme is “Together as One, WE SERVE”. Incoming District 4-A3 Governor, Juanita Nichols, conducted the ceremonies. Other officers who will serve this year are Vice-President Steve Heuring, Secretary Rob Glasgow, Treasurer Laura Luna, Membership Director Bill Cady, Lion Tamer Laura Luna, Tail Twister Steve Straight and Directors Ann McCarty, Mary Ann Weyandt and Kathy Cady.
Club members and guests enjoyed a delightful evening and delicious meal at Angela’s Restaurant. The elected officers and the entire Vandenberg Village Lions Club membership look forward to another great year of service to this wonderful community.
The club also welcomed two new members to its “Lion’s Pride”. Virginia Thornton and Steve Eittreim were inducted on June 26 at the club’s annual Installation of Officers. Tri-counties District Governor Elect (DGE) Juanita Nichols conducted the ceremony. Both members are sponsored by newly elected President Rebecca Abillie.
Lions Clubs International is celebrating 102 years of service to our communities worldwide. The Centennial theme is “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion”. If you are interested in becoming a member of the world’s largest service organization, and a fun and fast-growing club, contact Membership Chairman Bill Cady at (805) 733-3249 billkathy88@yahoo.com or Secretary Rob Glasgow at (805) 733-7181 chicknman5@aol.com