Vandenberg officials request continued closure of estuary over habitat, border concerns

As soon as there was enough sunlight to do so, Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby drove out to Ocean Beach Park on Thursday and plopped his kayak in the estuary to celebrate its supposed reopening after four decades. He made the announcement on Facebook.

But less than two days later, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials were on the phone with Santa Barbara County Parks Superintendent Jeff Lindgren requesting the estuary remain closed to the public out of concerns for security and wildlife habitat.

The topic of the estuary's October reopening came at the end of a virtual Sept. 24 Parks Commission meeting. Mosby, who was present at the meeting, said he heard the reference as a "soft opening." But Lindgren took the blame for the miscommunication, clarifying that he said there may be an opportunity to open the estuary once the Western snowy plover nesting season ended in October.

"[The estuary] was never open and reclosed," Lindgren said. "The immediate outcome was not great, but we started conversation."

In discussions after the Sept. 24 meeting, Vandenberg officials suggested that the estuary remain closed until after a consultation with base security and U.S. Fish and Wildlife personnel, which County Parks officials have been trying to organize for at least a year, according to Lindgren.

“In essence, there is no access until Vandenberg says it’s OK,” Lindgren said. “We’d all like to see some sort of access for some part of the year.”

While there is no timeline for a meeting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, Lindgren is hoping it will take place in the next couple of weeks.