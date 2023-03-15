Community members will not see any letdown in the number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the foreseeable future, Space Launch Delta 30 Commander Col. Robert Long said Wednesday at the annual "State of Vandenberg" address and luncheon.

“We are 78% of the acreage in the entire Space Force," Long said at the event that was co-hosted by Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc chambers of commerce. The event was held at the Pacific Coast Club at the base. Long was the keynote speaker for the event and Jim Bray, the Military Affairs Committee Chairman for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, was the emcee.

Longs said a message he’d like to share with the community is how the future of Vandenberg is tied to the space industry.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0