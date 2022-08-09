Former Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso started her new position as chief customer experience officer and health equity officer at CenCal Health on Aug. 1.
CenCal Health contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Do-Reynoso, who resigned as head of the Public Health Department in mid-July, will provide strategic leadership as chief customer experience officer, managing member and provider relationships to ensure the long-term growth and success of agency key partnerships, a CenCal spokeswoman said.
