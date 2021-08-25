A Righetti High School student suffered minor injuries when the van that had just dropped her off bumped into her while backing up about 8:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the van for a group home had just dropped off students at the school when the incident occurred.
Although the girl only suffered what the CHP described as minor injuries to her head, she was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center to be checked out, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District.